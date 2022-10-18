Oladipo (knee) will not play in Wednesday's season opener versus the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Oladipo is being held out of Wednesday's game due to left knee tendinosis, a chronic issue. It is unclear how much time Oladipo will miss, but it is concerning, considering Oladipo has not played over 36 games in a season since 2017. With Oladipo out and likely receiving significant load management, expect Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson to see extended playing time.