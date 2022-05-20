Oladipo closed with 14 points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 127-102 loss to Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After back-to-back single-digit scoring performances, Oladipo was able to bounce back with a 14-point outing thanks to 10 trips to the free-throw line. Across 10 playoff appearances, the veteran wing has averaged 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.6 minutes per game.