Oladipo closed with 14 points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 127-102 loss to Boston in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
After back-to-back single-digit scoring performances, Oladipo was able to bounce back with a 14-point outing thanks to 10 trips to the free-throw line. Across 10 playoff appearances, the veteran wing has averaged 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Well-rounded performance off bench•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Strong effort off bench•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Playoff Dipo returns•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Back to bench•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Steps up in Butler's absence•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Confirmed starter for Game 5•