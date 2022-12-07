Oladipo (knee) posted nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and added two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 116-96 loss to the Pistons.

Oladipo made his season debut Tuesday after missing Miami's first 24 games while recovering from left knee tendonosis. Due to Oladipo's lengthy injury history in recent years, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged after Tuesday's contest that the 30-year-old will be on a minutes restriction for an extended period of time, per Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network. In addition to not pushing far past 20 minutes in most of his appearances moving forward, Oladipo also shouldn't be expected to play both ends of back-to-back sets.