Oladipo ended Friday's 114-108 loss to the Wizards with 30 points (11-24 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 1-4 FT), one rebound, four assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes.

Oladipo didn't start but still led the team in scoring, although he didn't contribute heavily in other categories. This outing was an outlier for Oladipo, as this was the second time he reached the 15-point mark since the All-Star break. Regardless if he starts or not, Oladipo might be in line for another heavy workload Sunday against the Magic in the regular-season finale, especially if Miami decides to rest most of the starting lineup once again.