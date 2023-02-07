Oladipo (ankle) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat haven't yet updated Oladipo's status for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, but the fact that he missed the team's previous two contests and isn't yet practicing suggests he'll most likely be in line for a third straight absence. Assuming Oladipo sits Wednesday, the Heat will likely turn to Max Strus and Haywood Highsmith as its primary reserve options on the wing.