Oladipo produced seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 106-92 loss to the Raptors.

Oladipo moved into the starting lineup Tuesday, replacing Jimmy Butler, who was ruled out due to neck soreness. Despite the promotion, Oladipo remained a non-factor, much like he has for the past few weeks. Prior to Tuesday, he had not even been in the rotation, so there is no need for fantasy managers to go adding him based on his uptick in playing time Tuesday.