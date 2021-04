Oladipo (illness) will start in his first game with the Heat on Thursday against Golden State, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

In his debut with Miami after battling an illness, Oladipo will unsurprisingly be in the starting lineup. In 20 games for Houston this season, the 28-year-old had averaged 21.2 points on 40.7 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Those numbers will figure to drop a bit due to the plethora of options that Miami has on the offensive end.