Oladipo will start the second half of Saturday's Game 3 against the Celtics in place of Jimmy Butler, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest due to right knee inflammation, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo didn't play in the first half but draws the start in the second half with Miami's All-Star forward sidelined. Oladipo finished Game 2 with 13 points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes and figures to garner an increased role in the second half of Game 3.