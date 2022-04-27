Oladipo chipped in 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 97-94 victory over the Hawks.

With Jimmy Butler a late scratch due to knee inflammation, Oladipo drew the start in just his second appearance of the series. He stepped up in a big way, leading the team in scoring and playing an important role defensively with three steals. Even when Butler and Kyle Lowry (hamstring) presumably return for Round 2 (against either Philadelphia or Toronto), Oladipo may remain in the rotation given his impressive efforts when needed most.