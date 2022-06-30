Oladipo and the Heat agreed Thursday to a one-year, $11 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo played just eight regular-season games last year, but he became an essential part of Miami's playoff run once the team started dealing with injuries. In the postseason, Oladipo saw 24.5 minutes per game and averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals. Ultimately, the two-time All-Star needs to prove he can stay healthy before a team offers him a more lucrative deal. He also recently turned 30 years old.