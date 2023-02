Oladipo (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Nuggets.

Oladipo will miss a sixth straight game due to a sprained right ankle. He'll have only one more chance (Wednesday in Brooklyn) to suit up before the All-Star break begins. Head coach Erik Spoelstra said Saturday that Oladipo has a realistic chance to play before the break, so he could make his return against the Nets, though his status for that game likely won't come for a few days.