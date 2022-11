Oladipo (knee) will not suit up for the Heat's Monday night matchup against the Trailblazers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Oladipo still has yet to make his season debut as he's been dealing with a persistent knee injury. Over the last two seasons, Oladipo has struggled to stay on the floor playing in only 32 games. When he returns to the hardwood, expect the 30-year-old to be a spark plug off the bench as a defender and shot-creator.