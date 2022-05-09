Oladipo amassed 15 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-108 loss to the 76ers.

Oladipo is earning a bigger role in the rotation during the postseason but has earned Erik Spoelstra's trust, and he's replaced Duncan Robinson as one of the team's main scoring threats off the bench. The veteran guard has now scored at least 15 points in three of his last five appearances.