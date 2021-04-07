Oladipo notched 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Grizzlies.

Oladipo was one of four Miami starters that scored in double digits, and while he struggled from the field once again, he at least delivered a better showing than the one in his debut with the team -- he began his Heat tenure with back-to-back single-digit scoring performances. Oladipo is bound to improve his numbers at some point, however, especially if he remains as the team's starting point guard throughout the rest of the regular season.