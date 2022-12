Oladipo recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 111-108 loss to Indiana.

Oladipo tied for his fewest points since returning from injury Friday. He is now shooting 6-of-20 from the field over his last two games. However, fantasy managers should be encouraged that Oladipo played 28 minutes despite coming off the bench.