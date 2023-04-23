Oladipo suffered a left knee injury during Game 3 against the Bucks on Saturday and was taken to the locker room late in the fourth quarter, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Oladipo suffered the injury in the final stages of the contest, as his left leg appeared to give out when he was driving to the basket -- with the Heat up by 24 points at the moment of the sequence. Oladipo grabbed his surgically-repaired knee, and even though he could walk to the locker room with the help of his teammates, the injury didn't look good. It won't be surprising if Oladipo is forced to miss time.