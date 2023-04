Oladipo suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his left knee during Saturday's Game 3 win over Milwaukee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is the same knee that has given Oladipo so much trouble throughout his career, and he's likely looking at another lengthy rehab that will extend into the 2023-24 season. With Oladipo set to watch the rest of the postseason from the sidelines, his minutes figure to be divvied up among Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin.