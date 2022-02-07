Oladipo (knee) has been traveling with the Heat during its ongoing six-game road trip and has taken part in "intense post-practice sessions" while working his way back from the surgery he required over the summer, Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald report.

Per the Heat's team policy for injured players, Oladipo hasn't been able to speak to the media this season, but teammates Udonis Haslem and Gabe Vincent both spoke positively about how the 29-year-old has looked in recent workouts, according to Jackson. Even so, the Heat haven't outlined a target date for Oladipo to make his 2021-22 debut, and at this stage, he'll more than likely be held out through the All-Star break. After signing Oladipo to a one-year, $2.39 million contract this offseason, the Heat aren't counting on him to be a major piece, but his late-season return would provide a nice boost to the second unit, where Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner Tyler Herro has had to do most of the heavy lifting throughout the campaign.