Oladipo underwent successful surgery on his right quadriceps tendon Thursday in New York, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Oladipo quickly underwent surgery after it was announced Wednesday that he would be done for the season due to the injury. It's unclear quite how long the 29-year-old will be sidelined as a result of the surgery, but he could potentially miss the beginning of next season. He appeared in just four games with Miami this season, posting 12.0 points per game on 37.2 percent shooting, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game.