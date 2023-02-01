Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game versus the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Oladipo has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful Thursday due to an ankle injury. If he's ultimately ruled out, his next chance to play is Saturday's matchup with the Bucks.
