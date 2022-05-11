Oladipo supplied 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 120-85 victory over the 76ers.

Oladipo finished with at least 10 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks for a second consecutive game. After being a healthy DNP for Miami's first three postseason games, Oladipo has been a key piece of Erik Spoelstra's rotation. Across seven postseason appearances, Oladipo has averaged 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.4 minutes.