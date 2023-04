Oladipo (elbow) is available to play Sunday against the Magic.

Oladipo is coming off a 30-point performance off the bench against the Wizards on Friday, and he will play through the injury in the season finale. Head coach Erik Spoelstra said the starters will see a reduced workload, per Will Manso of Local 10 Miami, so Oladipo could be in line for another outing with a heavy workload.