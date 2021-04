Oladipo will not return to Thursday's game due to a knee injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Oladipo limped to the locker room after appearing to injure his right knee in the fourth quarter. Through 25 minutes of action, Oladipo had scored 18 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time, but the team will provide more updates ahead of the team's next game Sunday against Portland.