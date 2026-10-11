Goldin finished Saturday's 125-124 preseason loss to the Timberwolves with 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes.

Goldin scored five points in eight minutes during the first half and made the most of his increased playing time in the second, finishing as the Heat's second-leading scorer in an efficient performance. The big man was also one of five Heat players to grab at least six rebounds. The 25-year-old is signed to a two-way pact and will likely spend most of his time with the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce in 2026-27.