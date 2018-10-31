Heat's Wayne Ellington: Another DNP-CD Tuesday

Ellington did not play during Tuesday's 125-113 loss to the Hornets.

Ellington has been available for three straight games, but coach Erik Spoelstra has not sent him into the game. It remains unclear why that's the case, but Rodney McGruder, Tyler Johnson, Dwyane Wade and Justise Winslow are benefiting from Ellington's absence.

