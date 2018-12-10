Heat's Wayne Ellington: Available to play Monday

Ellington (personal) is available to play Monday against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Ellington is back with the Heat after missing the previous two games due to a personal matter. He should immediate reclaim his usual role off the bench. Through 16 games this season, Ellington is averaging 10.0 points and 2.6 rebounds across 26.3 minutes per contest.