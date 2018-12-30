Heat's Wayne Ellington: Available to play Sunday

Ellington (illness) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ellington was a number of Heat players who were forced to sit out of Saturday's practice with an illness, however he is feeling well enough to play Sunday. He's averaging 22.7 minutes per game this season.

