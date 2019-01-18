Heat's Wayne Ellington: Available vs. Pistons

Ellingon (illness) is available to play in Friday's game against the Pistons, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ellington was listed as questionable Friday morning with an illness, but it won't impact his ability to suit up in Detroit. Ellington has, for the most part, been out of the Heat's rotation as of late, but with Josh Richardson (illness) sidelined Friday, Ellington could end up seeing some minutes off the bench.