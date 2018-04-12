Heat's Wayne Ellington: Blows up for 32 points
Ellington finished with 32 points (12-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt), three rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 victory over the Raptors.
Ellington busted out for a season-high 32 points including eight triples during Wednesday's victory. This came out of nowhere as he had struggled from the field over the past three weeks. He has proven himself to be an elite source of three-pointers across the season and while he will not be worth drafting next season, he should remain an excellent streamer.
