Heat's Wayne Ellington: 'Close' to returning
Ellington (ankle), who is out Friday against the Hawks, is "close" to returning, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
According to coach Erik Spoelstra, Ellington has passed his conditioning test, which is a good sign for Ellington's availability for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic. Ellington is a premier source of threes in fantasy, as he drilled 2.9 per game last season across 26.5 minutes.
