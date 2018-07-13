Heat's Wayne Ellington: Comes back to Miami on one-year deal

Ellington is returning to the Heat on a one-year, $6.27 million contract, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ellington was a crucial member of the Heat's bench last season. He provided a three-point shooting presence off the pine, drilling 2.9 threes on 39.2 percent in 26.5 minutes per game. Though Dion Waiters will presumably be fully healthy coming off ankle surgery, it's hard to imagine Ellington ceding significant minutes on the wing.