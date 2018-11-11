Heat's Wayne Ellington: Coming off bench Saturday
Ellington will come off the bench Saturday against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
With Goran Dragic (knee) back in the starting five, Ellington will get pushed back to the pine. He's averaging 11.5 points in 30.5 minutes across the past two games.
