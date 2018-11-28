Heat's Wayne Ellington: Contributes 15 points Tuesday

Ellington recorded 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt), five rebounds, five steals and three assists across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 115-113 loss to the Hawks.

Ellington is now averaging three steals per game over his last three contests, and while the scoring hasn't been there, his defensive energy is certainly appreciated. Averaging 7.5 three-point attempts per game this season, Ellington will look to find the bottom of the net more often than not from deep, with the potential to blow up on a given night if he gets hot.