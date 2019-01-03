Heat's Wayne Ellington: Could seek trade

Ellington said Wednesday that he hasn't ruled out requested a trade from the Heat, the Miami Herald reports. "You come off your best season in your career to this situation, of course it crosses your mind," Ellington said. "I'm human. A lot of things cross your mind. It's a tough situation for anybody."

Coach Erik Spoelstra said he's "sick to my stomach" about not being able to find minutes for Ellington, who's all but fallen out of the rotation over the last few weeks. He's been a DNP-CD in three straight games and hasn't played double-digit minutes in any game since Dec. 12. Further complicating matters is the return of Dion Waiters, who is expected to make his season debut Wednesday night against Cleveland. "It's something that's very difficult and these are the decisions that this position is required to make," Spoelstra said. "They're not easy decisions. I'll be frank, it makes me sick to my stomach that I can't find the minutes for Wayne. Our team went through an adjustment period in December, some other guys stepped up, some lineup started to emerge. That's not an indictment on his play. He's professional and mature enough to know he just has to stay with it and it'll come around his way again. But that doesn't take away, at all, how difficult it is." Ellington, who set the NBA record for three-pointers off the bench a season ago, is on a one-year, $6.3 million contract, so if he were to become available, he'd likely have no trouble finding a home as a proven shooter on an expiring deal.