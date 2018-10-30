Heat's Wayne Ellington: DNP-CD in loss to Kings
Ellington did not play in Monday's loss to the Kings.
For the second straight game, Ellington was technically available, but he did not see the floor as the Heat went with Rodney McGruder, Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson and Dwyane Wade for most of the night at shooting guard/small forward. It's unclear at this point if Ellington is still dealing with the residual effects of the ankle injury that hampered him to begin the season, but until he works his way back into the rotation he can be safely ignored in most fantasy leagues.
