Heat's Wayne Ellington: Doesn't practice Thursday
Ellington (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Ellington has been plagued by a sore left ankle, keeping him out of Miami's first two exhibition games. He should be considered questionable for Friday's contest against the Wizards, though his absence from Thursday's practice isn't encouraging.
