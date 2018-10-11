Heat's Wayne Ellington: Doubtful for Friday
Ellington (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ellington was originally expected to return Wednesday, but was ultimately held out and will now miss yet another game Friday if everything goes as expected. The Heat have just under a week until the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Magic, so Ellington could just be playing it safe in an effort to make sure he's fully healthy for the opener. Look for official confirmation on Ellington's status following Friday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.