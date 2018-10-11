Heat's Wayne Ellington: Doubtful for Friday

Ellington (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ellington was originally expected to return Wednesday, but was ultimately held out and will now miss yet another game Friday if everything goes as expected. The Heat have just under a week until the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Magic, so Ellington could just be playing it safe in an effort to make sure he's fully healthy for the opener. Look for official confirmation on Ellington's status following Friday's morning shootaround.