Heat's Wayne Ellington: Doubtful for Saturday's contest

Ellington (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ellington was ruled out of the season opener Thursday against Washington, but there's a chance he could see action in the second game of the 2018-2019 campaign. His availability will likely depend on how his ankle feels during Saturday's shootaround, so an update on his status should surface prior to tipoff.