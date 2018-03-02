Heat's Wayne Ellington: Doubtful to play Saturday
Ellington (quad) is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Ellington was held out of Thursday's game against the Lakers with a bruised quad, and the veteran was a non-participant in Friday's practice. He'll carry the doubtful tag into shootaround Saturday morning, at which point a more definitive update should be available. Tyler Johnson (quad) is also considered questionable, so if both players sit out, expect the Heat to again go with Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow on the wing.
More News
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Downgraded to doubtful Thursday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Will not return Tuesday•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Drains five threes in Saturday's win•
-
Heat's Wayne Ellington: Plays 29 minutes off bench•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...