Heat's Wayne Ellington: Doubtful to play Saturday

Ellington (quad) is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Ellington was held out of Thursday's game against the Lakers with a bruised quad, and the veteran was a non-participant in Friday's practice. He'll carry the doubtful tag into shootaround Saturday morning, at which point a more definitive update should be available. Tyler Johnson (quad) is also considered questionable, so if both players sit out, expect the Heat to again go with Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow on the wing.