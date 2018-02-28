Heat's Wayne Ellington: Downgraded to doubtful Thursday
Ellington (quad) has been downgraded to doubtful for Thursday's game against the Lakers, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Ellington was originally given a questionable designation for Thursday after being forced to leave Tuesday's game against the 76ers with a left quad contusion. However, it appears the Heat aren't going to take any risks with Ellington and are now expected to hold him out against the Lakers. Final confirmation on his potential absence likely won't come until after the team's morning shootaround, so that will be a situation to monitor for now. If Ellington sits out as expected, Rodney McGruder, who just returned from injury, could see an uptick in minutes off the bench, while Dwyane Wade is a candidate to see a slightly expanded workload as well.
