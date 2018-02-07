Play

Heat's Wayne Ellington: Downgraded to doubtful Wednesday

Ellington (shoulder) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Rockets, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Ellington popped up as questionable on the injury report with a shoulder injury Wednesday, which has apparently not improved positively since morning shootaround. Assuming he misses the contest, Justise Winslow, Derrick Jones and James Johnson could see expanded roles.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories