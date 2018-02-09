Heat's Wayne Ellington: Downgraded to questionable vs. Bucks
Ellington (shoulder) has been downgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After going through shooting drills in Thursday's practice, Ellington was listed as probable for Friday's contest, but it looks like the shooting guard might have suffered a setback during morning shootaround. Ellington will likely attempt to go through pregame warmups before being a game-time call vs. Milwaukee.
