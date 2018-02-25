Heat's Wayne Ellington: Drains five threes in Saturday's win

Ellington scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt) while adding five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 115-89 win over the Grizzlies.

After going 2-for-12 from three-point range in the two games around the All-Star break -- and a lackluster performance in the weekend's three-point contest -- Ellington found his shot again Saturday. The 30-year-old's role doesn't seem to have changed much since the Heat added Dwyane Wade to the bench, and Ellington is now averaging 11.0 points, 3.4 boards and 3.0 three-pointers over the last five games.