Heat's Wayne Ellington: Drains seven treys in Sunday's loss
Ellington compiled 21 points (7-12 FG, 7-12 3Pt), two rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 120-95 loss to the Pacers.
Ellington finished with season highs in scoring, threes, and field goals made and attempted. The ninth-year veteran knows his role, and he saw 20-plus minutes for the seventh time in 16 games. If Josh Richardson (eye) is forced to miss time, Ellington would be among those who would figure to receive extra minutes. With that being said, he is an inconsistent contributor when it comes to fantasy, and there are too many other healthy players ahead of him on the shooting guard depth chart (Dion Waiters, Tyler Johnson) to trust Ellington in standard leagues.
