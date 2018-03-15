Heat's Wayne Ellington: Drains six threes in Wednesday's OT loss
Ellington scored 22 points (7-19 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two assists, a rebound and a steal in 36 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Kings.
He's been his usual dangerous self from beyond the arc since returning from a quad injury, averaging 14.8 points, 4.0 three-pointers (on 40.0 percent shooting from long range) and 2.5 boards over the last four games. The Heat have put a little distance between themselves and the other teams jockeying for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but Ellington should keep seeing a big workload at least until they have their spot locked in.
