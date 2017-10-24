Heat's Wayne Ellington: Drains six treys in Monday's win
Ellington exploded for 20 points (6-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 104-93 win over the Hawks.
Ellington can be hit or miss, and Monday was the former. With Rodney McGruder (leg) slated to miss at least the next few months, Ellington is likely to keep seeing decent minutes off the bench. However, the Heat have a deep roster, so Ellington may not be reliable outside of deep leagues unless more injuries strike.
