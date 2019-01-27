Heat's Wayne Ellington: Draws spot start

Ellington is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against New York, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ellington will draw his first start since Dec. 4 with Tyler Johnson (calf) on the shelf for Sunday's tilt. Ellington hasn't taken the court in four games and hasn't logged more than eight minutes in a game since Dec. 12, so it's unclear how much playing time he'll receive. Rodney McGruder and Dion Waiters should also factor into the mix at shooting guard.

