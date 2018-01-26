Heat's Wayne Ellington: Drops 20 points off of Miami's bench in loss to Sacramento
Ellington led Miami's bench with 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-13 3PT) and four rebounds in an 89-88 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.
Ellington just continues to be a revelation off the bench, as he's now averaging 14.7 points per game this month. People in the NBA have always known he can shoot, as his expanded role is really proving that he can be a great scorer when given the minutes. In fact, Ellington is averaging 33.7 minutes and 12.3 shot attempts per game this month, as his role should continue to rise in the absence of Dion Waiters (ankle).
