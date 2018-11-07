Heat's Wayne Ellington: Enters starting lineup Wednesday
Ellington will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ellington will get the spot start with Goran Dragic (knee) ruled out. While he's made negligible contributions this year, averaging only 2.5 points in 6.0 minutes across two appearances, Ellington averaged 11.2 points and made 2.9 threes per game a year ago. It is unlikely that Dragic will miss much more time, but if he does, Ellington could be worth a flier if he's given an increased workload.
