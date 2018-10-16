Heat's Wayne Ellington: Expected to miss Wednesday's opener

Ellington (ankle) will likely be ruled out for Wednesday's game agaisnt Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ellington managed to make it through a full day of practice Monday, but it appears he's still not healthy enough to see game action. His next chance to take the court will come Thursday against Washington, although it's unclear whether he'll be ready.

