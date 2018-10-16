Heat's Wayne Ellington: Expected to miss Wednesday's opener
Ellington (ankle) will likely be ruled out for Wednesday's game agaisnt Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Ellington managed to make it through a full day of practice Monday, but it appears he's still not healthy enough to see game action. His next chance to take the court will come Thursday against Washington, although it's unclear whether he'll be ready.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...